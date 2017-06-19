Blue Jays sign son of Roger Clemens, 23 others from MLB draft

In this May 28, 2017 photo, Texas' Kacy Clemens celebrates after scoring a run in the championship game in the Big 12 baseball tournament in Oklahoma City. (Kyle Phillips/AP)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed 24 of their 41 selections from this year’s MLB draft, including the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens.

First baseman Kacy Clemens was drafted by Toronto in the eighth round of last week’s draft out of the University of Texas.

The Blue Jays announced their multiple signings on Monday.

Canadian Tanner Kirwer, an outfielder from Sherwood Park, Alta., was also among the 24 players to sign deals with Toronto. The Blue Jays selected him in the 20th round.

Toronto has yet to sign both of its first-round picks — shortstop Logan Warmoth and right-hander Nate Pearson — and its second-round pick, catcher Hagen Danner.

