Blue Jays’ Steve Pearce day-to-day after crashing into wall

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce is day-to-day with a right knee contusion after crashing into the left-field wall on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers.

Pearce was a attempting to field a Joey Gallo hit in the fifth inning when he made contact with the wall. Gallo ended up with an inside the park home run on the play.

Pearce finished the inning but exited in the sixth inning and was replaced by Kevin Pillar in centre with Dwight Smith Jr. moving over to left.

The 34-year-old was acquired by the Jays in the off-season and has already spent time on the disabled list this year.