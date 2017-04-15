Blue Jays take first step toward recovery from brutal start

TORONTO – Rarely does a 10-game stretch offer much conclusive evidence about a team. The season’s just too long to react and overreact to every slump or hot streak.

That logic doesn’t really apply to the 2017 Toronto Blue Jays, though. Not only did their 1-9 start create a substantial deficit in the standings, they lost their best player, third baseman Josh Donaldson, for an undetermined period of time along the way. Their first 10 games went about as badly as they could have.

In that context, the team’s 2-1 walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles was badly needed, not because it allays concerns about the club’s offence, but because it marks the beginning of what may well be a long climb back to the .500 mark.

Marco Estrada was at his best Saturday with 40,743 watching on Jackie Robinson Day at Rogers Centre. The right-hander pitched seven scoreless innings while striking out eight Orioles and allowing just four hits.

A pinch-hit Darwin Barney single with two outs in the seventh inning got the Blue Jays started, and Kendrys Morales’ walk-off home run in the ninth erased memories of a blown save by Roberto Osuna.

Now 2-9, the Blue Jays still have lots of work ahead. GM Ross Atkins says he believes in the talent on the field.

“You assess every single day how we can improve, what we can do differently, where are there opportunities to make adjustments,” Atkins said. “The great thing about our environment is that our players are doing that. Our players are thinking that way, our coaches are constantly thinking that way, so it’s not a matter of ‘OK let’s just watch.’”

Entering the season, the Blue Jays were considered a playoff contender, so their slow start comes as a surprise to onlookers elsewhere.

One player evaluator with another team pointed to the Donaldson injury and the loss of Edwin Encarnacion as causes for concern on offence. Another downplayed the 1-10 start, saying “if it happened in middle of season it would be a blip … Toronto still has a good team.” Someone from a third team astutely pointed out that for the Blue Jays to turn the season around, they’d better get something going now.

Either way, a sample of 40 plate appearances or a few starts doesn’t offer enough information to go on.

“I think a better sample size is 100 plate appearances, roughly 30 games, five or six starts for a starting pitcher, 8-12 innings for a relief pitcher,” Atkins said. “To react to information before that could be potentially counterproductive.”

Some results normalize sooner, allowing the team to draw conclusions without having to wait a month. Take Osuna’s improved velocity, for example.

“Similar with looking at Jose Bautista’s bat speed,” Atkins said. “Similar with watching some of Steve Pearce’s swings. Seeing Russell Martin just missing pitches. There’s a lot of subjective reasons and objective reasons — not necessarily hits and RBIs and home runs — to believe that these guys have track records for reasons and that the work and process that they’re putting in pre-game is in some ways paying off. It’s just not paying off in the form of home runs, RBI and wins.”

The Blue Jays earned a long-awaited win Saturday, and they’ll need many more of those, preferably sooner rather than later, to make up for their dismal start.