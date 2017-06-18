Blue Jays trade pitcher Jarrett Grube to Cleveland for cash considerations

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded pitcher Jarrett Grube to the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations, the team announced Sunday.

Grube has a 2-3 record in triple-A Buffalo with a 6.14 ERA in 11 starts.

The 35-year-old signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays this past November, after spending parts of the 2016 season with the Cleveland organization.

He’s made one MLB appearance in his career, coming in 2014 with the Los Angeles Angels.