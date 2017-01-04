Boras has history of landing big pitching contracts for clients

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez recently swapped agents and will now be represented by Scott Boras.

Boras, one of the most outspoken agents in baseball, has a track record of negotiating lucrative pitching deals for his clients.

Sanchez is scheduled to hit free agency four seasons from now and is arbitration eligible following the 2017 season. Some Boras clients have waited to reach the open market while others, like Strasburg and Weaver, have signed extensions while still under team control.