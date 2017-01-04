Boras has history of landing big pitching contracts for clients

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez pitches to the Cleveland Indians during first inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Toronto on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. (Nathan Denette/CP)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez recently swapped agents and will now be represented by Scott Boras.

Boras, one of the most outspoken agents in baseball, has a track record of negotiating lucrative pitching deals for his clients.

sn-sanchez-boras

Sanchez is scheduled to hit free agency four seasons from now and is arbitration eligible following the 2017 season. Some Boras clients have waited to reach the open market while others, like Strasburg and Weaver, have signed extensions while still under team control.

Encarnacion takes physical to finalize $65M Indians deal

Sanchez decision creates new chapter in Blue Jays-Boras relationship