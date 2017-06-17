Braves’ Kemp can pinch-hit, wants to return to lineup

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Atlanta left fielder Matt Kemp says he’s available to pinch-hit and hopes to return from a leg injury on Sunday against Miami.
Kemp has missed one game, a 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday, with a sore left hamstring. He considers this injury minor compared to a strained right hamstring that landed him on the 10-day disabled list in April.
Kemp says the previous injury was “more serious,” and sitting out this time was “just being careful.”
Kemp, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .327 and leads the Braves with 32 RBIs.
Danny Santana took Kemp’s spot in the lineup Saturday for the second straight game.