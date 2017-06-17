Braves’ Kemp can pinch-hit, wants to return to lineup

Atlanta Braves' Matt Kemp drives in a run with a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Atlanta left fielder Matt Kemp says he’s available to pinch-hit and hopes to return from a leg injury on Sunday against Miami.

Kemp has missed one game, a 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Friday, with a sore left hamstring. He considers this injury minor compared to a strained right hamstring that landed him on the 10-day disabled list in April.

Kemp says the previous injury was “more serious,” and sitting out this time was “just being careful.”

Kemp, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .327 and leads the Braves with 32 RBIs.

Danny Santana took Kemp’s spot in the lineup Saturday for the second straight game.

