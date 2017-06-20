Braves RHP Bartolo Colon to remain on DL with stiff back

ATLANTA — Bartolo Colon’s return to the Atlanta Braves’ rotation has been put on hold.

Colon was scheduled to start Wednesday against San Francisco after coming off the 10-day disabled list with what was described as a strained oblique muscle.

But manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday the 44-year-old Colon is now suffering from a stiff back and will remain on the DL a bit longer.

An All-Star last season with the New York Mets, Colon has been a major disappointment for the Braves. He is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA, surrendering at least five earned runs in six of his 12 starts. He went on the DL after giving up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings against Philadelphia on June 5.

The Braves had planned to go to a six-man rotation when Colon returned. For now, they will stick with five starters, bumping up Sean Newcomb to go Wednesday.