Braves star Matt Kemp listed day to day with sore left hamstring

ATLANTA — Braves left fielder Matt Kemp is listed as day to day with a sore left hamstring and hopes to avoid the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker says the team will wait a couple of days before reassessing Kemp’s condition. Danny Santana took his spot in the field for Friday night’s game against Miami.
"His strength is good," Snitker said. "He’s got a tweak and a little tightness. It’ll be a day to day thing for a while."
Kemp ranks fourth in the NL with 19 doubles and sixth with a .327 batting average. Despite missing nine games in April with a sore right hamstring, the slugger leads Atlanta with 32 RBIs and is second with 11 homers.