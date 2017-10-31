Brunt: Can Dodgers extend strange World Series against Verlander?

At one point this summer, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 11 consecutive games. Winning two in a row is a relatively attainable goal for a team this talented, and that’s all that stands between the Dodgers and their first World Series title in 29 years.

Well, that and Justin Verlander, the Houston Astros ace who will start Game 6 against Rich Hill. Sportsnet’s Stephen Brunt joined Boomer & Warrener in the Morning Tuesday to discuss the series so far and what to expect next.

Listen in here for more: