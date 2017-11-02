How they were built: 2017 World Series champion Astros

Even before the Houston Astros were crowned World Series champions late Wednesday night, the club was lauded for its construction of a deep, talented roster.

By the numbers Breaking down how the Astros acquired the 25 players on their World Series roster.

— Amateur free agents: 2

— Waivers: 3

— MLB free agent: 5

— Draft: 6

— Trade: 9

That praise was well deserved for the team that won 101 regular season games before triumphing over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

General manager Jeff Luhnow meticulously reshaped the Astros, who were baseball’s worst club in 2011 — he guided them through seasons of tanking, developed a strong core and supplemented it with shrewd trades and signings.

Here’s a look at how each player on the 2017 World Series roster was acquired by the Astros.

INFIELDERS

Jose Altuve

Signed as an amateur free agent in March 2007

Alex Bregman

Drafted with second overall pick in 2015 MLB Draft

Carlos Correa

Drafted with first overall pick in 2012 MLB Draft

Marwin Gonzalez

Acquired from Boston Red Sox in December 2011 trade for Marco Duarte

Yuli Gurriel

Signed as an amateur free agent in July 2016

CATCHERS

Juan Centeno

Signed as free agent in December 2016

Evan Gattis

Acquired from Atlanta Braves with James Hoyt in January 2015 trade for Andrew Thurman, Mike Foltynewicz and Rio Ruiz

Brian McCann

Acquired from New York Yankees with cash in November 2016 trade for Albert Abreu and Jorge Guzman

OUTFIELDERS

Carlos Beltran

Signed as free agent in December 2016

Derek Fisher

Drafted in first round (37th overall) of 2014 MLB Draft

Cameron Maybin

Selected off waivers from Los Angeles Angels in August 2017

Josh Reddick

Signed as free agent in November 2016

George Springer

Drafted in first round (11th overall) of 2011 MLB Draft

PITCHERS

Chris Devenski

Acquired from Chicago White Sox in August 2012 to complete earlier trade (CWS sent Matt Heidenreich, Blair Walters and PTBNL to HOU for Brett Myers and cash)

Ken Giles

Acquired from Philadelphia Phillies with Jonathan Arauz in December 2015 trade for Mark Appel, Harold Arauz, Thomas Eshelman, Brett Oberholtzer and Vince Velasquez

Luke Gregerson

Signed as free agent in December 2014

Will Harris

Selected off waivers from Arizona Diamondbacks in November 2014

Dallas Keuchel

Drafted in seventh 7th round (221st overall) of 2009 MLB Draft

Francisco Liriano

Acquired from Toronto Blue Jays in July 2017 trade for Norichika Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez

Lance McCullers Jr.

Drafted in first round (41st overall) of 2012 MLB Draft

Collin McHugh

Selected off waivers from Colorado Rockies in December 2013

Charlie Morton

Signed as free agent in November 2016

Joe Musgrove

Acquired from Toronto Blue Jays with PTBNL, Francisco Cordero, Ben Francisco, Carlos Perez, David Rollins and Asher Wojciechowski in July 2012 trade for David Carpenter, J.A. Happ and Brandon Lyon

Brad Peacock

Acquired from Oakland Athletics with Chris Carter and Max Stassi in February 2013 trade for Jed Lowrie and Fernando Rodriguez

Justin Verlander

Acquired from Detroit Tigers with PTBNL and cash in August 2017 trade for Daz Cameron, Franklin Perez and Jake Rogers