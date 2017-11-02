How they were built: 2017 World Series champion Astros

Even before the Houston Astros were crowned World Series champions late Wednesday night, the club was lauded for its construction of a deep, talented roster.
That praise was well deserved for the team that won 101 regular season games before triumphing over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.
General manager Jeff Luhnow meticulously reshaped the Astros, who were baseball’s worst club in 2011 — he guided them through seasons of tanking, developed a strong core and supplemented it with shrewd trades and signings.
Here’s a look at how each player on the 2017 World Series roster was acquired by the Astros.
INFIELDERS
Jose Altuve
Signed as an amateur free agent in March 2007
Alex Bregman
Drafted with second overall pick in 2015 MLB Draft
Carlos Correa
Drafted with first overall pick in 2012 MLB Draft
Marwin Gonzalez
Acquired from Boston Red Sox in December 2011 trade for Marco Duarte
Yuli Gurriel
Signed as an amateur free agent in July 2016
CATCHERS
Juan Centeno
Signed as free agent in December 2016
Evan Gattis
Acquired from Atlanta Braves with James Hoyt in January 2015 trade for Andrew Thurman, Mike Foltynewicz and Rio Ruiz
Brian McCann
Acquired from New York Yankees with cash in November 2016 trade for Albert Abreu and Jorge Guzman
OUTFIELDERS
Carlos Beltran
Signed as free agent in December 2016
Derek Fisher
Drafted in first round (37th overall) of 2014 MLB Draft
Cameron Maybin
Selected off waivers from Los Angeles Angels in August 2017
Josh Reddick
Signed as free agent in November 2016
George Springer
Drafted in first round (11th overall) of 2011 MLB Draft
PITCHERS
Chris Devenski
Acquired from Chicago White Sox in August 2012 to complete earlier trade (CWS sent Matt Heidenreich, Blair Walters and PTBNL to HOU for Brett Myers and cash)
Ken Giles
Acquired from Philadelphia Phillies with Jonathan Arauz in December 2015 trade for Mark Appel, Harold Arauz, Thomas Eshelman, Brett Oberholtzer and Vince Velasquez
Luke Gregerson
Signed as free agent in December 2014
Will Harris
Selected off waivers from Arizona Diamondbacks in November 2014
Dallas Keuchel
Drafted in seventh 7th round (221st overall) of 2009 MLB Draft
Francisco Liriano
Acquired from Toronto Blue Jays in July 2017 trade for Norichika Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez
Lance McCullers Jr.
Drafted in first round (41st overall) of 2012 MLB Draft
Collin McHugh
Selected off waivers from Colorado Rockies in December 2013
Charlie Morton
Signed as free agent in November 2016
Joe Musgrove
Acquired from Toronto Blue Jays with PTBNL, Francisco Cordero, Ben Francisco, Carlos Perez, David Rollins and Asher Wojciechowski in July 2012 trade for David Carpenter, J.A. Happ and Brandon Lyon
Brad Peacock
Acquired from Oakland Athletics with Chris Carter and Max Stassi in February 2013 trade for Jed Lowrie and Fernando Rodriguez
Justin Verlander
Acquired from Detroit Tigers with PTBNL and cash in August 2017 trade for Daz Cameron, Franklin Perez and Jake Rogers