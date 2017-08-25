Byron Buxton burns Blue Jays as Twins take series opener

TORONTO – The Minnesota Twins have been outscored by a considerable margin this season. Their starting rotation has an ERA approaching 5.00. Perhaps sensing their own limitations, the Twins’ front office sold at the deadline, trading away all-star closer Brandon Kintzler and starter Jaime Garcia.

The Los Angeles Dodgers they are not. And yet the Twins arrived in Toronto this weekend in possession of a playoff spot, leading the Angels, Royals and Mariners by the smallest of margins.

The Toronto Blue Jays, meanwhile, are barely even an afterthought in the American League playoff race, now 60-68 on the season after a 6-1 loss to the Twins. In a year with such a wide open wild-card race, that’s a missed opportunity.

On Friday, the Twins strengthened their position as a surprise contender with a combination of experience and youth. On the mound Bartolo Colon, the oldest pitcher in baseball at 44, held the Blue Jays to one run. Colon didn’t strike anybody out with his steady supply of 87 m.p.h. fastballs, yet he still lasted 6.2 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet NOW Want to stream every Blue Jays games this season? Sportsnet NOW has you covered. Catch every Blue Jays game, marquee MLB matchups, the playoffs and entire World Series.

But it was a outfielder two decades younger than Colon who really stood out Friday. Byron Buxton continued his breakout season by putting his game-changing speed to use in centre field and on the bases. The 23-year-old made a spectacular diving catch in right-centre to steal a hit from Rob Refsnyder in the eighth inning.

That same speed helped spark the Twins’ offence earlier in the game. With runners on the corners in the third inning, Buxton bunted in a run. He scored from first on a double two batters later, showing off the speed that makes him baseball’s second-fastest player behind only Billy Hamilton.

Buxton laid down another bunt hit in the fifth inning, and again it led to a run. This time Buxton moved Joe Mauer from second to third, setting up an Eduardo Escobar sacrifice fly. For good measure, Buxton capped off a three-hit day with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

By the time Buxton had picked up his second bunt hit, five runs had crossed the plate against Toronto starter J.A. Happ. The left-hander struck out seven while walking just one, but the Twins were still able to build an early lead.

The Blue Jays would score just once Friday, but it was a meaningful run in the context of the franchise’s 41-season history. By hitting his 35th home run of the year, Justin Smoak passed Jose Cruz Jr. and now has sole possession of the club record for homers in a season by a switch-hitter.

Smoak reached base four times Friday, raising his season on-base percentage to .365. These games have become the norm for the 30-year-old, whose season has been remarkably consistent. He earned an all-star berth by hitting 23 home runs with a .936 OPS in the first half. Since his trip to Miami, Smoak has 12 more home runs and an OPS well over .900.

As the Blue Jays look ahead to 2018, they have another player worth building around in Smoak. The short term offers little in the way of excitement, however. With September approaching, the Blue Jays are on the outside looking in as a crowd of unspectacular teams vie for the final American League playoff spot.