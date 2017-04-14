Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock diagnosed with bone cancer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals say Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock was recently diagnosed with bone cancer.

The 77-year-old Brock was supposed to appear at a Busch Stadium event on April 25, but that has been cancelled while he is undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma.

His left leg was amputated below the knee in late 2015 because of an infection caused by complications with diabetes. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes more than 15 years ago and has worn a prosthesis since the amputation to throw out the occasional ceremonial first pitch at Cardinals games.

Brock, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1985, says he and wife Jackie are thankful for the support they have received.