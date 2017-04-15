Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day

Since 2004, the date April 15 has come to signify one thing across Major League Baseball: the annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day.

Once again, all players taking the field on this date will sport Robinson’s iconic No. 42, on this occasion the 70th anniversary of his major league debut, which broke the game’s colour barrier. But in addition to being a trail-blazer, Robinson should also be remembered as one of the greatest second baseman ever to have played the game.

Here’s a look a Robinson’s career, by the numbers.