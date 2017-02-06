Chase Anderson, Brewers go to salary arbitration

Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitcher Chase Anderson has gone to salary arbitration with the Milwaukee Brewers, asking a panel to choose his $2.85 million request over the team’s $2.45 million offer.

The sides appeared Monday before arbitrators Howard Edelman, Elizabeth Neumeier and Mark Burstein, who are expected to rule Tuesday.

A 29-year-old right-hander obtained from Arizona in January 2016, Anderson was 9-11 with a 4.39 ERA last year in 30 starts and one relief appearance. His ERA dropped from 5.44 in the first half of the season to 3.02 in the second half.

Anderson had a $520,200 salary last season and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

