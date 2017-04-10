Chicago Cubs’ banner-raising ceremony delayed by rain

CHICAGO — The start of the Chicago Cubs‘ banner-raising ceremony is being delayed by rain.

The Cubs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in their home opener at a new-look Wrigley Field on Monday night. But there was periodic rain and storms in Chicago for much of the day, and a steady rain pushed back the start of the festivities.

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series last year for their first title since 1908. While fans waited in the rain, the team showed highlights of its Game 6 win against the Dodgers in the NLCS on the videoboard in left field.

The team and its fans also got their first look at some of the ballpark’s new features after more off-season renovations. The bullpens were moved from foul territory to under the bleachers in the outfield, and there is a new gate with a green area right outside.