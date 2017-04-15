Clayton Kershaw outperforms Zack Greinke in Dodgers win

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 14, 2017. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw outpitched former teammate Zack Greinke, Andrew Toles hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Friday night.

Kershaw (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked one in 8 1/3 innings. The left-hander lost his bid for a shutout when Chris Owings doubled in a run in the ninth.

Greinke (1-1), who left Los Angeles for a big free-agent deal with Arizona after the 2015 season, lasted just five innings. He was charged with five runs and 10 hits.

More from Sportsnet
Orioles' Davis adds to 'stupid numbers' vs. Blue Jays' Sanchez
Ben Nicholson-Smith
Tigers edge Indians behind Cabrera's homer
Associated Press