Clayton Kershaw outperforms Zack Greinke in Dodgers win

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw outpitched former teammate Zack Greinke, Andrew Toles hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Friday night.

Kershaw (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked one in 8 1/3 innings. The left-hander lost his bid for a shutout when Chris Owings doubled in a run in the ninth.

Greinke (1-1), who left Los Angeles for a big free-agent deal with Arizona after the 2015 season, lasted just five innings. He was charged with five runs and 10 hits.