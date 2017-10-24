Corey Seager starts at shortstop for Dodgers in Series opener

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his grand slam home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Ryan Kang/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Back on the active roster, Corey Seager was in the starting lineup at shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the Houston Astros.

Seager missed the NL Championship Series with a back injury, sustained in Game 3 of the Division Series on Oct. 9.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays centre field Tuesday night. Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, left fielder Enrique Hernandez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes and left hander Clayton Kershaw.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros batting order, followed third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez right fielder Jose Reddick and left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

