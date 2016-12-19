Daniel Hudson, Pirates agree to $11M million, 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates bolstered their bullpen on Monday, agreeing to an $11 million, two-year contract with reliever Daniel Hudson.

Hudson, 29, will make $5.5 million in both 2017 and 2018. The contract includes $1.5 million annually in performance bonuses based on games finished starting at 30 and ending at 60. Hudson went 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2016.

Hudson, a former starter who became a reliever after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery on his right (throwing) elbow in 2012 and 2013, thanked the Diamondbacks for sticking with him “through some really tough times.” He later added “Let’s do this Pittsburgh.”

Hudson’s addition gives the Pirates some flexibility in their bullpen heading into spring training. Tony Watson finished with 15 saves last season after taking over the closer’s role when All-Star Mark Melancon was dealt to Washington at the trade deadline.

The bonus package calls for Hudson to get $75,000 each for 30 and 35 games finished, $100,000 apiece for 40 and 44, $200,000 each for 48 and 52, $250,000 for 56 and $500,000 for 60.