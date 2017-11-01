David Ortiz struggles mightily with World Series predictions

David Ortiz had a monstrous .455 career average in his three World Series appearances, but he’s batting .000 when making Fall Classic predictions as an analyst.

The future Hall of Famer has incorrectly picked the winner through each of the first six games of the World Series and he’ll be hoping to avoid the broadcasting equivalent of the golden sombrero ahead of Game 7.

If Ortiz’s record as a player is any indication of whether he’ll come through with a clutch pick, you can say it’s basically a coin flip. Big Papi’s teams posted a 2-2 record in Game 7s over the retired slugger’s illustrious career.

On the other end of the spectrum, an unknown gambler has correctly predicted the winner of all six World Series contests. The high-roller has been “letting it ride” after each pick, meaning he has raked in over $14 million so far.

This mysterious man should probably wait to see how Ortiz picks, then go the opposite direction.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros play their do-or-die matchup Wednesday. You can watch it on Sportsnet with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

