David Phelps, Marlins take salary dispute to arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Miami Marlins pitcher David Phelps has asked an arbitration panel for a raise from $2.5 million to $4.6 million.

The team argued during Wednesday’s hearing that he should be paid $4,325,000. A decision by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Robert Herzog and Andrew Strongin is expected Thursday.

Phelps, a 30-year-old right-hander, was 7-6 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in five starts and 59 relief appearances for the Marlins last season, striking out 114 in 68 2/3 innings while walking 38. He was primarily a starter in 2015, his first season after the Marlins acquired him from the Yankees as part of a trade that sent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to New York.

Teams lead players 3-2 in decisions this year, and cases with 10 other players are pending. Oakland outfielder Khris Davis ($5 million) and Mets infielder Wilmer Flores ($2.2 million) won, and Arizona pitcher Shelby Miller ($4.7 million), Boston pitcher Fernando Abad ($2 million) and Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph ($700,000) lost.