Diamondbacks trade O’Brien to Royals for minor-league pitcher

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded outfielder Peter O’Brien to the Kansas City Royals for minor league right-hander Sam Lewis.

The Diamondbacks announced the deal Tuesday.

Originally drafted as a catcher, O’Brien converted to the outfield last season. The 26-year-old hit .141 with five home runs and nine RBIs in 28 games with the Diamondbacks last season.

The 25-year-old Lewis went a combined 3-1 with a save and a 1.63 ERA with Single-A Lexington and Wilmington in 2016.