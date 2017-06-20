Dodgers’ rookie Cody Bellinger becomes fastest to 21 HR-mark

Gary Sanchez and Wally Berger held the record for fewest games to reach 20 home runs at 51 games, until Cody Bellinger hit his second long ball of the game to hold the record with 21.

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger became the fastest player to 21 home runs in baseball history, connecting in his first two at-bats against New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Monday night.
   
Bellinger, who was not called up until three weeks into the season, now has 21 home runs in his first 51 games.
   
That surpasses by one the totals of Gary Sanchez (New York Yankees, 2016) and Wally Berger (Boston Braves, 1930). Both had 20 home runs through 51 games. It took Berger 55 games and Sanchez 59 games to reach the 21-homer mark.
   
Bellinger, 21, now leads the National League in home runs. His first game was April 25. He has five multihomer games, tying Mike Piazza for the Dodgers’ rookie record.

