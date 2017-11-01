Dodgers’ Yu Darvish mocked online after horrible Game 7 outing

Yu Darvish’s first World Series appearances were anything but ideal. In fact, they were a complete debacle.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter was lit up by the Houston Astros before being pulled in the second inning of Game 3 last week and, unfortunately for Darvish and the Dodgers, the exact same situation played out in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Darvish allowed three hits in 1.2 innings of work, including a two-run home run to the red-hot George Springer, and by the time he got the yank his team was down 5-0.

Brandon Morrow came in to get the final out of the second inning and Clayton Kershaw was on the mound in the top of the third.

Darvish, acquired in a July trade from the Texans Rangers, finished the World Series with a 21.60 ERA.

Here’s some of the more memorable social media reaction to Darvish’s Game 7 performance. And, yes, there were plenty of GIFs.