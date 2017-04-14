Donaldson wants to take different approach with latest injury

TORONTO – Deeply frustrated after a second setback to his right calf since suffering the initial strain nearly two months ago, Josh Donaldson wants to take a different approach to treating the injury after landing on the disabled list for the first time in his big-league career.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ all-star third baseman re-aggravated the calf rounding first base on a double Thursday night and was placed on the 10-day DL Friday, with the contract of utilityman Chris Coghlan purchased from triple-A Buffalo. He’ll share duties at third with Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins in the interim.

The timing is brutal for a team mired in the worst start in franchise history, and there’s no timeline for Donaldson’s return. But after following a methodical rehab process during spring training that didn’t eliminate the injury, he wants to make sure they get things right this time.

"We’re going to have to try and figure something else out, try to attack it in a different manner," said Donaldson. "Honestly, it was responding well throughout spring training and moving at a gradual pace. I want to try to be more aggressive and try to attack this and get it out of there and also get it healthy."

Asked what that entailed, he declined to elaborate.

Donaldson said the pain he’s experiencing now isn’t as bad as when he first strained the calf during a running drill in spring training, but more severe than what he experienced Sunday in Tampa Bay.

"Those are some positives," he said. "Today, I am walking a little gingerly, there is some soreness, but there’s not quite the swelling that there was the last time. This is new for me, this is the first time I’m going to go on the DL in my career, and go from there."

Donaldson has played in 629 of a possible 648 regular season games over the past four years, plus 26 more post-season contests, a remarkable amount given his relentless style of play.

An example of that came in the fourth inning Thursday night, when he went all-out trying to beat out an infield chopper to the left side. He had no issue with the calf on that play, but then tweaked it on his double in the sixth.

"When I ran down the line (in the fourth), I felt like I was moving pretty well," said Donaldson. "On the double I kind of had a misstep at first base, tried to regroup and then accelerate again and whenever that happened, something caused it to injure itself. It’s just figuring it out, this is new to me and I’m trying to do the best I can, and trying to stay away from being as frustrated as I am with it, trying to learn from it and continue to get better."