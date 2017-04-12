Dyson blows another save, Angels walk off Rangers in extras

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Carlos Perez’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers led 5-0 through six innings.

With runners on the corners and one out, Perez set down a perfect bunt that hugged the inside grass and died without going foul.

The Angels had rallied to score seven runs in the ninth in the previous game on Sunday to beat the Mariners.

The Angels' ninth-inning comeback Tuesday came off Rangers' closer Sam Dyson. Down 5-2 going into the inning, the Angels got a solo home run from Danny Espinoza, back-to-back doubles by Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout, and a run-scoring single from Albert Pujols to tie it.

Trout then robbed Mike Napoli of a home run to lead off the 10th.

Jonathan Lucroy hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus a solo shot to give the Rangers the early 5-0 lead in the third. Lucroy started the night without a home run or RBI on the young season, and batting .133.

Left-hander Cole Hamels started for the Rangers and allowed one run on four hits in his seven innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs started for the Angels but struggled from the beginning. He gave up all five runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter, striking out five in his five-plus innings.

Jefry Marte hit a solo home run off Hamels for the Angels in the seventh. Escobar had three hits and a walk. Cameron Maybin blooped a double off Texas reliever Tony Barnette in the eighth for the Angels' second run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Third baseman Adrian Beltre had a setback from his right calf strain running Saturday. The Rangers said a new MRI taken Monday showed a mild Grade 1 strain and in a different area than his original injury. They said he would undergo a more conservative rehab program and offered no timetable to his return. He originally injured the calf March 27 and has yet to make his 2017 debut.

Angels: Infielder Luis Valbuena remains out with his strained right hamstring but is taking infield and batting practice. Manager Mike Scioscia said next will be for him to begin a running program to build up leg strength.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Right-hander A.J. Griffin will attempt to rebound from a rough first start (4 earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings vs. the A's) against the Angels on Wednesday. He is 3-2 with 4.23 ERA in eight lifetime starts vs. the Angels.

Angels: Right-hander Jesse Chavez (1-0) will try to build on his winning start with the Angels on Wednesday against the Rangers. In his debut for the Angels on Friday he held the Mariners to one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.