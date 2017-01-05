Edwin Encarnacion thanks Blue Jays in Instagram post

Edwin Encarnacion took a moment to thank the Blue Jays and Toronto’s fans on Thursday after being officially introduced by Cleveland.

Coming off a career year with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion signed a three-year, $60-million deal with Cleveland that includes a fourth-year option and a unique bonus related to the team’s attendance.

A photo posted by Edwin Encarnacion (@encadwin) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:04am PST

"First of all I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to belong to the organization of @bluejays for the past 6 years and a half," Encarnacion wrote in the post. "Thank you to all the fans for the support. Thank you to my teammates for the love & support, best luck and blessings to all."

Encarnacion first joined the Blue Jays at the 2009 trade deadline from Cincinnati as part of the Scott Rolen deal, and after finding success in his first two full seasons, the Dominican broke out in 2012 as one of the league's top power hitters.

Over the past five seasons, Encarnacion has averaged 39 home runs with 110 RBI and a .912 OPS.