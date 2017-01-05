Encarnacion: Cleveland has the ‘best chance’ to win a World Series

Edwin Encarnacion spoke publicly about his decision to sign with the Cleveland Indians for the first time Tuesday, expressing confidence that his new team will be a World Series contender.

“They have great, young talented players. I know it’s going to be (successful) for a long time this team here,” Encarnacion said at his introductory press conference in Cleveland. “That’s why I came here. I believe in this team and think we can win the World Series.”

The 33-year-old first baseman is coming off back-to-back American League championship series with the Toronto Blue Jays, but believes he can help take that playoff success a couple steps further with his new team.

“They want to win, I know I want to win and I’m the perfect fit for this team,” Encarnacion said. “We can do it.”

With the signing of Encarnacion, the Indians add premier power bat to a lineup that came within one win of a championship in 2016. The first baseman hit 42 home runs and racked up a league-leading 127 RBIs with the Blue Jays last season.

Encarnacion acknowledged it was hard to leave the city he called home for eight seasons. He thanked the team and fans in Toronto for years of love and support.