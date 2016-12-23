Ex-Blue Jays OF Ben Revere agrees to $4M, 1-year deal with Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Outfielder Ben Revere has agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, three weeks after Washington allowed him to become a free agent.

Revere can earn an additional $2.25 million in performance bonuses under the deal announced Friday. A left-handed hitter, he figures to back up Cameron Maybin, who bats from the right side.

“Ben’s skillset on both sides of the ball is a welcome addition and adds a dynamic component to our roster,” Los Angeles general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Revere hit .217 with nine doubles, seven triples, two homers and 24 RBIs in 350 at-bats for the Nationals this year, slowed by an oblique injury. He stole 14 bases in 19 attempts.

Taken by Minnesota with the 28th pick in the 2007 amateur draft, Revere spent three seasons each with the Twins and Philadelphia, then finished 2015 with Toronto. Revere has a .285 average with six homers, 178 RBIs and 190 steals in 237 tries.

He can make $125,000 each for 300, 325 and 350 plate appearances; $175,000 apiece for 375 and 400; $200,000 each for 425 and 450; and $225,000 apiece for 475, 500, 525 and 575.

Revere had a $6.25 million salary this year and became a free agent when the Nationals failed to offer a 2017 contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

To clear a roster spot, the Angels designated infielder Ji-Man Choi for assignment.