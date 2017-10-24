Florida county announces land deal for new Rays stadium

The commissioner of a county in Florida has announced a land deal for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium.

Hillsborough County is the fourth most populous county in the state and is located about 37 miles from St. Petersburg, where Tropicana Field, the team’s current stadium, is located.

“This is a significant step on moving the team to Hillsborough County,” Hagan told News Channel 8 in Tampa. He’s been working with Rays officials over the past year and a half to identify the location for a new MLB complex.

The Rays issued the following statement on Tuesday evening.