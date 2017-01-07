Former Blue Jay Brandon League among pitchers invited to Royals camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran pitchers Al Alburquerque, Brandon League and Bobby Parnell are among 22 non-roster players invited by the Kansas City Royals to big league spring training next month.

Most of the invitees announced Saturday were in the organization last year, including young left-handers Jonathan Dziedzic, Eric Skoglund and Eric Stout and right-handers Malcom Culver, Luke Farrell and A.J. Puckett.

Spots in the starting rotation and bullpen are expected to be the most closely watched competitions throughout spring training, which begins when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14.

The Royals’ first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.