Former Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia retires after six seasons

His career started with laser-beam shot over the Rogers Centre left-field wall, and came to a close in relative silence.

After six MLB seasons, catcher J.P. Arencibia is retiring from professional baseball.

Arencibia thanked his former teams and teammates in an announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, giving a particularly warm shoutout to his time spent with the Toronto Blue Jays, with whom he made his MLB debut. Arencibia even poked a little fun at himself and his 85 career walks.

Jp Arencibia on Twitter



The 31-year-old spent four seasons with the Blue Jays from 2010-2013. He’s best remembered for homering on the first MLB pitch he saw on his way to a two-home run debut.

Toronto non-tendered Arencibia in December of 2013 and afterwards he bounced between the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies from 2014-2016.

Arencibia retires with a .212/.258/.412 career batting line, 80 home runs and 245 RBI over 467 games played.