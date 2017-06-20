Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders DFA’d by Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies' Michael Saunders hits a ground out to Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, scoring Cesar Hernandez, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Saunders started 50 games in right field for Philadelphia this season and was batting .205/.257/.360 with nine doubles, two triples and six home runs. The Victoria, B.C., native signed a one-year, $9-million contract in the off-season, with a team option for a second year at $11 million.
The Phillies are the worst team in baseball with a 22-46 record. They also designated close Jeanmar Gomez for assignment on Tuesday. Lefty Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins have had their contracts purchased from triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Saunders spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays. He was an American League all-star in 2016 after a torrid first half. He hit .253/.338/.478 with 24 home runs on the season.