Former Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders DFA’d by Phillies

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders has been designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Saunders started 50 games in right field for Philadelphia this season and was batting .205/.257/.360 with nine doubles, two triples and six home runs. The Victoria, B.C., native signed a one-year, $9-million contract in the off-season, with a team option for a second year at $11 million.

The Phillies are the worst team in baseball with a 22-46 record. They also designated close Jeanmar Gomez for assignment on Tuesday. Lefty Hoby Milner and outfielder Cameron Perkins have had their contracts purchased from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Saunders spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays. He was an American League all-star in 2016 after a torrid first half. He hit .253/.338/.478 with 24 home runs on the season.