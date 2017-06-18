Forsythe, Turner homer as Dodgers hold on to beat Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe hits an RBI double during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

CINCINNATI — Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 Sunday.

Maeda (5-3), in his first appearance since June 9 and first start since June 4, allowed just three hits and one run in five innings to help the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep.

Scooter Gennett hit a three-run home run, his first since he had a major-league record-tying four on June 6, and Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez each added solo shots for the Reds.

Cincinnati tried to rally from an 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning. However, Hernandez went back to the left-field wall and made an awkward leaping grab of Joey Votto’s attempt at a go-ahead extra-base hit with runners on first and third in the eighth.

Kenley Jansen got the last three outs for his 15th save

Bronson Arroyo (3-6) lasted only three innings, giving up five runs and seven hits.

More from Sportsnet
Rizzo has three hits including home run in Cubs win over Pirates
Associated Press
Blue Jays still in position to earn good grade with big test looming
Shi Davidi