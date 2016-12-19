Giants sign veteran shortstop Jimmy Rollins to minor-league contract

SAN FRANCISCO — Shortstop Jimmy Rollins could be headed back to his native Bay Area, agreeing to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to big league spring training camp.

General manager Bobby Evans confirmed the deal Monday.

While the Giants’ infield is all but set, San Francisco has learned the importance of depth at all of those spots with injuries to third baseman Eduardo Nunez down the stretch and also second baseman Joe Panik the past two seasons.

If Rollins makes the team as a backup, he would be playing in the Bay Area regularly for the first time in his career as he enters his 18th season. He played his first 15 seasons with the Phillies, then one each with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox.

The 38-year-old batted .221 with two home runs, eight RBIs and five stolen bases last season for Chicago. He was born in Oakland and went to school in nearby Alameda.