Gotta See It: Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. hits bombs in home run derby

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lost in the final of the Midwest League home run derby on Monday night.

Carlos Rincon, a Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, won the event by hitting 20 home runs in the third round and 38 in total.

Check out some of the blasts that Guerrero Jr. launched at the derby:

The son of Vladimir Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays in 2015 and is in his first full professional season with the class-A Lansing Lugnuts. Guerrero Jr. is hitting .321 with four home runs and 39 RBI in 59 games this year.

The 18-year-old is the No. 1 prospect in the Toronto organization.

Cincinnati Reds prospect Gabby Guerrero, a cousin to both Vladimirs, also impressed on Monday night, winning the Southern League’s home run derby with 27 homers over five rounds.