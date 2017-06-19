Gotta See It: Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. hits bombs in home run derby

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The son of Vladimir Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays in 2015 and is in his first full professional season with the class-A Lansing Lugnuts. Guerrero Jr. is hitting .321 with four home runs and 39 RBI in 59 games this year.
The 18-year-old is the No. 1 prospect in the Toronto organization.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Gabby Guerrero, a cousin to both Vladimirs, also impressed on Monday night, winning the Southern League’s home run derby with 27 homers over five rounds.