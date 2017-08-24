Gotta See It: Cabrera, Romine spark huge Tigers-Yankees brawl

Take notes, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, this is what a fight looks like.

In the bottom of the sixth inning between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, Yankees catcher Austin Romine and Tigers star Miguel Cabrera were seen jawing at each other at home plate. Romine then took off his mask to really spit venom Cabrera’s way and then the two-time MVP showed he’s more than just a slugger with his bat, taking a couple swings at Romine causing the benches to clear and chaos to ensue.

Fists were seen flying everywhere, dudes were being tackled and there was even a little ground and pound tossed in for good measure.

We can only hope Mayweather and McGregor entertain us half as much as this incredible base-brawl did.