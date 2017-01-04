Gotta See It: Encarnacion given warm ovation from Cleveland fans

While he hasn’t been given his official introduction yet, Edwin Encarnacion has arrived in Cleveland.

The former Toronto Blue Jays slugger was spotted at the Cavaliers game Wednesday and was given a very warm ovation.

Encarnacion signed a three-year, $60-million deal with the Indians shortly before Christmas.

The Blue Jays supposedly offered Encarnacion a four-year, $80-million contract at the beginning of free agency before they moved on and jumped on Kendrys Morales.

Cleveland eliminated Toronto in the American League Championship Series, but were defeated by the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

Encarnacion will return to the Rogers Centre for the first of a three-game series between the Blue Jays and Indians on May 8.

Whether or not he’s received as kindly then as he was Wednesday night in Quicken Loans Arena is up for debate.