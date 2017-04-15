Hernandez’s 2-run homer lifts Phillies over Nationals

WASHINGTON — Cesar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Joe Blanton in the eighth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Saturday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Blanton (0-2) relieved starter Tanner Roark to open the eighth, hit Freddy Galvis with a pitch and gave up Hernandez’s one-out homer.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. Hector Neris pitched a perfect eighth, and Joaquin Benoit a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since signing with the Phillies as a free agent during the off-season.

Roark gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings. He also singled and doubled.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single since in the third, but the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Hernandez and Howie Kendrick both reached on bunt singles. Obduel Herrera hit a run-scoring double and Maikel Franco had an RBI grounder.

Chris Heisey, making his first start this season, homered in the seventh.

Daniel Murphy went 0 for 10, stopping his 10-game hitting streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) took part in batting and fielding practice. Turner is eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Tuesday at Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-1) is to start Sunday's series finale after striking out seven over seven innings over seven innings in a no-decision against the New York Mets in his previous outing. Eickhoff was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Nationals last season.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (1-0), Sunday's scheduled starter, has struck out 13 in 13 innings while allowing one earned this season. He is 10-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts against the Phillies.