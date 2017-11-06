Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain, Arrieta among 9 with $17.4M qualifying offers

NEW YORK — Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Lorenzo Cain were among nine free agents who have received $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams.

Chicago Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis also received the offers Monday, as did Tampa Bay pitcher Alex Cobb, Colorado closer Greg Holland, St. Louis pitcher Lance Lynn and Cleveland catcher Carlos Santana.

Players have until Nov. 16 to accept. If they sign with new teams, their old clubs would get an extra draft pick as compensation — possibly a much lower selection than in the past under the rules in baseball’s new labour contract.

A club signing one of the players who didn’t accept would lose a draft selection — no longer a first-round pick — and possibly part of its international bonus pool allocation for 2018-19.