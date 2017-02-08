Infielder Gordon Beckham, Giants agree to minor-league deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Infielder Gordon Beckham agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will attend big league spring training.

If added to the major league roster, Beckham would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal.

Beckham posted a clip on Twitter of him celebrating in the dugout with teammate Hunter Pence, saying: "I hope I get to a lot more of this with â†•hunterpence this year. Excited for the opportunity to play w/ a great Org."

The team announced the deal Wednesday, five days ahead of when pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Beckham was acquired by San Francisco in a trade with Atlanta last Sept. 27 for the season's final week, with second baseman Eduardo Nunez injured, and Beckham appeared in three games and made two starts at third base.

The 30-year-old hit .212 with five home runs, 16 doubles and 31 RBIs in 88 games last year.

San Francisco also added veteran shortstop Jimmy Rollins on a minor league contract this off-season to add infield depth.