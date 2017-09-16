What was your best catch ever?

It really is tough to say. I remember one in Toronto: It was a line drive in front of me, and most of the time guys would slide and try to catch it, or short-hop it. I just kept running and the ball stayed up and I stuck my glove out and it hit the palm of my hand and was coming out — it literally came out of my glove — and I caught it again. I think that was one of the toughest balls I ever caught.

Of course, the ’92 World Series, that catch [in Game 3], it was basically myself and the ball reached the wall at the same time. That’s in there too, and it highlighted my career because it was a World Series. There’s other catches where I’ve jumped over the wall, but that was a timing play. Those catches would definitely be up there too.



That big catch in the ’92 World Series was the start of what should have been a triple play. [Editor’s note: The umpire missed the call on the third out, when Kelly Gruber tagged Deion Sanders]. Could you tell Gruber made the tag?

I couldn’t tell but I always tease him about it: Why does a white guy try to chase down one of the fastest black guys in the game? [Laughs.] And he’s like, “Devo, I caught him. I caught him.” I’m like, “You did.” People ask, “Do you wish it was a triple play?” And I say no. The truth of the matter is we went on and won the World Series, so if that would have happened, everything changes, right?