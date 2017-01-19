Jose Bautista celebrates Blue Jays reunion with Instagram post

With Jose Bautista coming back on a one-year deal Tim and Sid discuss if the Jays front office signed him back as a last resort or if it could be a PR move for the fans.

Jose Bautista is returning to Toronto, bringing Blue Jays fans a reason to celebrate after an off-season that’s been slower than most.

“It’s a good day for the Toronto Blue Jays,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a press conference on Thursday, and Bautista agrees.

Bautista’s one-year, $18-million deal features a $17-million mutual option for 2018 and a $20-million vesting option for the 2019 season.

 

