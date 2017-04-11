Donaldson not in Blue Jays starting lineup; Osuna activated

Josh Donaldson will not be in the starting lineup Tuesday during the Toronto Blue Jays home opener, but the team did activate closer Roberto Osuna.

Donaldson left Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays with right calf tightness, yet Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins isn’t concerned about the long-term status of the club’s third baseman.

“If it’s not today it’s certainly going to be within days,” Atkins told the Starting Lineup on Sportsnet 590 The FAN Tuesday morning. “Nothing’s ever certain but we’re extremely optimistic that within days he’ll be playing again and it might be today.”

Osuna dealt with back and neck stiffness late in spring and the team placed him on the disabled list. The plan all along was to activate him prior to the home opener.

The Blue Jays are 1-5 to start the season with mounting pressure to perform.

“There’s a heightened energy and a heightened expectation that comes with it,” Atkins said. “We don’t expect to go 1-5 in any six-game stretch and by no means are we just sitting back and saying, ‘hey, that’s going to happen.’ We’re immediately thinking about adjustments and we’re constantly thinking—even if we were 5-1 or 6-0—we’re constantly thinking about improvement and getting better.”

J.A. Happ will be on the mound for the Blue Jays Tuesday. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet with pre-game coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.