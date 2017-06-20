Kuhl gets first win since April, Pirates beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Jose Osuna’s three-run homer highlighted the Pirates’ six-run first inning. McCutchen’s two-run single and David Freese’s RBI hit accounted for the other runs, all scored before Zach Davies (7-4) recorded a second out.

Kuhl (2-6) went 12 starts without a win after beating Atlanta 6-4 on April 8. The young right-hander allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, walked two and matched his career high of six strikeouts.

The Brewers had their chances against Kuhl but couldn’t capitalize, going 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

McCutchen, who also singled and walked, hit his 14th home run in the third and 30th against the Brewers, which tied him with the New York Mets’ Jay Bruce for the most among current opposing players.

Relievers Edgar Santana, Tony Watson, Daniel Hudson, Juan Nicasio and Felipe Rivero combined to protect the lead and help the Pirates improve to 4-0 in Kuhl’s four career starts against Milwaukee.

Nick Franklin homered in the second and doubled in a run in the third for Milwaukee.

The Brewers got a run and two reviews in the sixth.

First baseman Osuna stretched for a low throw and cradled the ball at the top of his glove, but Orlando Arcia was called safe when the ball came loose. After a 2-minute, 3-second review, the call was confirmed. Arcia scored on a double by Keon Broxton. A couple of pitches later, he was out trying to steal third, a call confirmed after a 1:20 review.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli missed the game with flu-like symptoms. Nicasio, who hadn’t pitched for three consecutive games due to arm fatigue, came on to start the eighth.

Brewers: INF Jonathan Villar, on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, could begin a rehab assignment this week. The team wasn’t sure where.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (3-3, 5.16 ERA) makes his 15th appearance and ninth start of the season. He faced Milwaukee on Sept. 22, 2016, at Miller Park when he allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (1-1, 2.84 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and first against the Pirates. He went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts against Pittsburgh last season.