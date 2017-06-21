At the Letters: Blue Jays below .500 with trade deadline now in sight

Hosted by Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwelling, At the Letters connects Toronto Blue Jays fans with the stories, numbers and characters surrounding the team. Expect new episodes every Wednesday.

Arden and Ben discuss all things Blue Jays’ before FanGraphs managing editor Dave Cameron joins Ben to discuss the upcoming trade deadline …



At the Letters Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwelling take fans inside the Blue Jays and around MLB with news, analysis and interviews.

Here’s how the conversation unfolds:

• Ben and Arden discuss the Blue Jays’ latest attempts to reach the .500 mark (2:40 mark).

• ATL takes a look at the struggling Troy Tulowitzki and Kevin Pillar (13:35 mark).

• Dave Cameron of FanGraphs joins Ben and weighs in on a crowded American League playoff picture (34:55 mark).

• What will the Blue Jays do at the trade deadline? Dave examines the Blue Jays’ biggest need and suggests a creative trade target (43:55 mark).