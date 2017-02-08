At the Letters: Blue Jays add Joe Smith, Zwelling talks Otani

Shohei Otani. (Shinji Kouchi/Kyodo News via AP)

In episode 90 of At the Letters, Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith break down the Blue Jays’ deal with Joe Smith before discussing Shohei Otani, described by some as the Japanese Babe Ruth.

Here’s how episode 90 unfolds:

  • The Blue Jays agreed to sign Joe Smith for $3 million. Does that mean they're done for the winter? How does Joe Biagini fit on the Jays' pitching staff?
  • Arden breaks down his recent profile on Shohei Otani, the Japanese star who hits and pitches at an elite level. Plus: Arden tells us how he made the cover of Japanese tabloids (pictures below).

