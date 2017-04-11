At the Letters: Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro

Mark Shapiro watches a bullpen session. (Frank Gunn/CP)

In episode 102 of At the Letters, Ben Nicholson-Smith and Arden Zwelling ask Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro about the team’s off-season decision making, the impact of player development and the challenge of getting younger at the MLB level.

Originally aired April 10 2017

Here’s how episode 102 unfolds:

  • ATL begins with a discussion about the Blue Jays' upcoming home opener.
  • Arden and Ben then ask Shapiro about player development and its impact on a franchise's long-term success.
  • Plus, a discussion about how the Blue Jays front office makes decisions and what challenges are ahead.

Expect new At the Letters episodes every Wednesday.

