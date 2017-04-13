At the Letters: Blue Jays struggle early due to offensive woes

Marcus Stroman pitched a complete game but it wasn’t enough as the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0.

In episode 103 of At the Letters, Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the Blue Jays’ slow start at the plate then break down the team’s pitching staff.

Here’s how episode 103 unfolds:

  • ATL begins with a discussion about the club's slow start offensively. What do we make of a loaded lineup that now ranks last in MLB in OPS?
  • Ben and Arden then focus on the pitching staff, with particularly close looks at Marcus Stroman's delivery and Roberto Osuna's season debut.

Expect new At the Letters episodes every Wednesday.

