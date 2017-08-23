At the Letters: As Blue Jays’ struggles continue, focus shifts to future

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hosted by Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith, At the Letters connects Toronto Blue Jays fans with the stories, numbers and characters surrounding the team. Expect new episodes every Wednesday.
In the latest episode, Arden joins Ben from Florida to discuss Josh Donaldson, the Blue Jays’ rotation and some potential call-ups. Then sportsnet.ca’s Kristina Rutherford joins the podcast to talk with Ben about her latest Blue Jays articles …