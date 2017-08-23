At the Letters: As Blue Jays’ struggles continue, focus shifts to future

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (Mark Blinch/CP)

Hosted by Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith, At the Letters connects Toronto Blue Jays fans with the stories, numbers and characters surrounding the team. Expect new episodes every Wednesday.

In the latest episode, Arden joins Ben from Florida to discuss Josh Donaldson, the Blue Jays’ rotation and some potential call-ups. Then sportsnet.ca’s Kristina Rutherford joins the podcast to talk with Ben about her latest Blue Jays articles …

Here’s how the conversation unfolds:

• Ben and Arden discuss Josh Donaldson’s new position: shortstop (6:40 mark).

• The Blue Jays’ rotation remains a work in progress (12:55 mark).

• Which call-ups could join the Blue Jays in September (20:25 mark)?

• Kristina Rutherford joins ATL to discuss her recent articles on Danny Jansen, Rowdy Tellez and Devon White (25:45 mark).

