At the Letters: Many off-season needs remain for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons greets Gavin Floyd. (Nathan Denette/CP)

In episode 87 of At the Letters, Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the slow-moving power market, the return of Gavin Floyd and the Blue Jays’ arbitration class.

Here’s how episode 87 unfolds:

  • What to make of a slow-moving market? When will the Blue Jays make a move?
  • Ben and Arden discuss Edwin Encarnacion's deal with Cleveland and wonder where Jose Bautista ends up.
  • Gavin Floyd offers the Blue Jays some pitching depth, but they still need more arms.
  • ATL breaks down the Blue Jays' class of four arbitration-eligible players.
  • Aaron Sanchez's decision to hire Scott Boras shouldn't be cause for concern.

Expect regular At the Letters episodes before spring training.

